H.O.P.E.D. - How one Tallahassee group's positive attitude impacts neighbors with mental health struggles

Video shows the Mothers in Crisis organizations celebrating the establishment of April as National Month of Hope and spreading its hope campaign to neighbors.

Mothers in Crisis is working to help address high suicide rates among youth and minorities, as well as the epidemic of loneliness and isolation in the United States.

Click or tap here to see how you can get involved with Mothers in Crisis.

Watch now to hear from one member of Mothers in Crisis that has rebounded from a suicide attempt by utilizing what they call "hopeology".

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Addressing issues that affect us all with a positive attitude.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Where the Mothers in Crisis organization is starting April with a message of hope.

I'm finding out how that message impacts our community and how you can help.

Mothers in Crisis believes in spreading hope.

Specifically, H-O-P-E-D.

"HOPED stands for helping others practice empowerment daily."

I spoke with Dr. Rosalind Tompkins, founder of Mothers in Crisis, about what issues her organization is focused on tackling first.

"What are some of the most pressing issues in our community today that the hope campaign hopes to address — no pun intended — and hopes to change?"

"Unfortunately the suicide rate continues to climb, and it's increasing among our young people and it's increasing in our minority communities."

As someone who attempted suicide at a young age, Nettie Walker Palmore says her hope has transformed her into an example.

"Then they see me now and they're like "hope!" Like, if Nettie can do it, I can do it, too."

Another issue Mothers in Crisis is focused on is people experiencing loneliness and isolation.

The Surgeon General of the United States says it poses a greater risk of disease, dementia, depression and anxiety.

Dr. Tompkins says the taking the first step to help is as simple as saying hi.

"Having hope chats, going and checking on people, asking how they're doing. It's about creating hope spheres, where we have atmospheres of hope."

Mothers in Crisis says spreading hope can start in your neighborhood, or by getting involved directly.

I've got a link on my web story at WTXL.tv for more information.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.