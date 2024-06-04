Game times announced for Tallahassee Super Regional; see when the Noles will play

Game dates and times have been announced for the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Florida State plays UConn at Dick Howser Stadium.

Watch the video above to see how Seminole Baseball is impacting the neighborhood this year.

FSU NEWS RELEASE:

The NCAA announced dates and times for the Tallahassee Super Regional between Florida State and UConn. The Seminoles and Huskies will open Friday, June 7 at 12:00 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. The full schedule is below, with all three games airing on ESPN:

Friday, June 7 – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, June 9 (if necessary) – 12:00 p.m.

Florida State has faced UConn just once before, in the 1957 College World Series, a 5-3 Connecticut win.

The Huskies advanced to the Super Regional by winning the Norman Regional against Oklahoma Monday night. FSU went 3-0 in the Tallahassee Regional, capped off with a 12-4 win over UCF Sunday night.

At this time, the only remaining tickets for the Super Regional are general admission tickets, which can be purchased at www.seminoles.com/tickets [seminoles.com].

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, and keep up with the team on social media through X and Facebook (@FSUBaseball) & Instagram (@NoleBaseball).