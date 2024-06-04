Game times announced for Tallahassee Super Regional; see when the Noles will play

- Game dates and times have been announced for the Tallahassee Super Regional.
- Florida State plays UConn at Dick Howser Stadium.
- Watch the video above to see how Seminole Baseball is impacting the neighborhood this year.
FSU NEWS RELEASE:
The NCAA announced dates and times for the Tallahassee Super Regional between Florida State and UConn. The Seminoles and Huskies will open Friday, June 7 at 12:00 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. The full schedule is below, with all three games airing on ESPN:
- Friday, June 7 – 12:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 8 – 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 9 (if necessary) – 12:00 p.m.
Florida State has faced UConn just once before, in the 1957 College World Series, a 5-3 Connecticut win.
The Huskies advanced to the Super Regional by winning the Norman Regional against Oklahoma Monday night. FSU went 3-0 in the Tallahassee Regional, capped off with a 12-4 win over UCF Sunday night.
At this time, the only remaining tickets for the Super Regional are general admission tickets, which can be purchased at www.seminoles.com/tickets [seminoles.com].
For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, and keep up with the team on social media through X and Facebook (@FSUBaseball) & Instagram (@NoleBaseball).