Funding from FAMU Foundation for Marching 100 still unresolved as trustees approve budget

Funding from FAMU Foundation for the Marching 100 is still unresolved as trustees approve the university's FY25-26 budget.

The Foundation may schedule a special meeting to approve its budget soon.

Watch now to see how trustees individually committed to funding the Marching 100.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students in Florida A&M's Marching 100 were concerned that higher pay for President-Elect Marva Johnson meant lower funds for them, but university trustees were quick to deny it.

"We are making a mess and misleading students now. They believe that because this lady is the President-Elect that we're taking money from them now, and that's not the case."

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

University trustees committed to the Marching 100 with both their words and their wallets, but the question of funding remains open with another body of decision-makers.

Several Marching 100 students showed up at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting to explain that the band already faces several funding issues.

"The Marching 100 has always about excellence, pride, and setting the standard. But right now, morale is low. Students feel unseen and unsupported."

The fear among students was that even more dollars might be pulled from the 100 to fund Johnson's salary of $650,000 per year.

"To sacrifice resources that could provide for hundreds of students to benefit one faculty member is in direct contradiction to our slogan of college and love, and charity."

But trustees debunked that as false and misleading.

"Your sentiments about scholarships, mold, and the things that you need are valid. You need to be heard, your concerns are taken. We care about you, so I'm sorry for the confusion, but this is not what's accurate."

Several trustees committed thousands of their own money to donate to the 100 in Thursday's meeting.

Trustee Jamal Brown, a former drum major himself, met with current drum majors after the meeting.

Head Drum Major Oluwamodupe Oloyede tells me that conversation reassured her.

"It means a lot to me that we weren't just heard by their ears but by their heart. We would not like the 100 to be considered a place to take money from. If anything, we need more."

Officials from the Office of Finance say funding for the Marching 100 is based on how much is requested by band leadership.

The budget approved by trustees Thursday includes $218 million in Education and General funds.

Some of that will fund the band's request, but more funding comes from the FAMU Foundation.

The Foundation has indicated that to increase the amount it contributes to the President's salary, it might have to move money around.

Trustee Deveron Gibbons says until the Foundation makes that decision, there is nothing to discuss.

"We don't know what the outcome is going to be. We haven't even given VP Neal and the Foundation an opportunity to come back to us yet. And we're sitting here having a discussion about what may happen. That's wrong."

The next regularly scheduled Foundation board meeting isn't until August.

FAMU officials tell me the Foundation may have a special board meeting soon to approve its budget, but no date has been set as of Thursday afternoon.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

