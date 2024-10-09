FSU weather students taking full advantage of learning opportunities brought by hurricane season

FSU Weather streams five days a week, but students have been taking full advantage of learning opportunities brought by hurricane season in 2024.

They say their upcoming coverage of Milton will focus on the impacts to the friends and family of fellow students around Florida.

Watch now to hear from several FSU Weather students on their experience this hurricane season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We've seen one of the busiest hurricane seasons in recent memory. And for the students inside this building at Florida State University, it's been the learning experience of a lifetime.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I spoke with meteorology students who say that nothing could have truly prepared them for a career in forecasting like an active year in the tropics.

When weather is normal, FSU Weather streams five days a week.

"That's crazy, oh my goodness."

But two major hurricanes in just a couple of weeks gave these students a taste of their future careers.

"Giving you the latest update on Hurricane Milton right now."

"When you really get to try it out and get a real feel for what it's like, I feel like this is the best way to do it."

"Very emotional storm coverage, very stressful storm coverage and very enlightening, especially because in the career you have to work long hours.

"When I get into my career, this is what I have to do, this is my job and this is my responsibility."

"But the payoff is really helping to know that we're doing something that is helping to keep the greater population safe."

It's exactly what these students have wanted to do as long as they can remember.

"My mom asked me where I wanted to go on vacation, I said anywhere there is a tornado."

"I asked my grandfather one day why the sky was blue and he couldn't give me the answer and I had to figure it out."

While Milton won't affect the Big Bend like Helene did, students say their focus is to inform fellow students who have family and friends within the storm's path south of Tallahassee.

"It's coverage for those people, because maybe they're worried about their loved ones there. So it's important to give coverage so they can understand how it affects them."

Any students can get involved in production, no experience is necessary.

FSU Weather runs daily shows out of this studio, so all help is appreciated.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

