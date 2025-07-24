FSU trustees approve 10% tuition hike for out-of-state students beginning next semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University Board of Trustees approved a 10% tuition increase for out-of-state students to start this upcoming Fall semester.



Trustees say this increase will generate millions in revenue for the university.

Florida law on student ratios dictates that this will not result in more out-of-state students being enrolled for revenue purposes at the expense of in-state students.

Watch the video below to learn how one FSU student leader feels about the price hike.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the first time in two decades, out-of-state students choosing Florida State University will have to pay a little extra.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

Taking a look at the tuition increase approved Thursday by FSU's Board of Trustees.

Starting this fall, out-of-state students at Florida State will be paying 10% more for their tuition.

It's the first increase at FSU since 2011.

It will generate millions in added revenue that Board Chair Peter Collins says was overdue to offset university operating costs.

"We want to provide a really high-quality education for as cheap as possible, but there's got to be an increase at some point because costs have gone up for 14 years, and it just costs a lot more to operate the university."

FSU enrolled about 7,800 out-of-state students last school year.

The cost per credit hour for undergraduate students has increased from $481 to about $530.

One of those out-of-state students is current student body president Carson Dale.

Dale says it's never fun to see the cost of tuition go up, but he believes it's a move that would keep FSU competitive.

"It's important that we are attractive as a university, not only in affordability but in providing good services, and we can't do that if we don't have the revenue streams to make that happen."

As a top 25 public university, FSU says it compares its cost to peer institutions in that top 25.

FSU's out-of-state cost is tens of thousands of dollars cheaper than those peer institutions.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

