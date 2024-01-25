FSU students protest Board of Governors' approval of curriculum changes, DEI restrictions

FSU students and other activists from around Florida protested the State Board of Governors meeting that took place at the FSU Student Union Wednesday.

In the meeting, the BOG approved motions to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion spending and to remove a sociology course from the required course list.

With laws around diversity, equity and inclusion in Florida colleges changing, Florida State University students are protesting.

Where students voiced their concerns and disapproval of a decision they're calling "disastrous".

"Money for schools and education, not for racist legislation"

...Dozens of students and others from around Florida upset with what took place inside.

A Florida Board of Governors meeting, where two motions passed:

The first: to remove intro to sociology from the general education curriculum.

FSU student Genesi Licona has taken the intro to sociology class.

She says removing sociology will negatively affect the quality of education.

"It just allows me to look at every other one of my classes with a deeper understanding of why we do what we do as humans."

I reached out the Board of Governors for comment, but I didn't get an answer.

The Board has previously said its aim is to "provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation's past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced course."

The second motion: to stop colleges from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Joelle Nunez, president of Students for a Democratic Society, led the protest against these motions.

He says that removing funds from programs focused on minority groups is unwelcome among students.

"We're here to protest that, show that it's not popular, students don't want this."

Vice Chair of the Board of Governors Alan Levine said during the meeting that minority student organizations are not being banned entirely.

And that student activity and service fees can still be used to fund these programs.

The Florida Board of Education has said its restriction of DEI programs is part of a commitment to provide students with an education rooted in truth, and not indoctrination.

