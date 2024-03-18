FSU spring practices begins Tuesday with ACC lawsuit hanging over program

Video shows what coach Mike Norvell said about the ongoing legal battle between Florida State University and the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC).

FSU spring practice begins Tuesday, leading up to the Spring Showcase game on April 20.

Watch now to hear Jeff Culhane, voice of Seminole sports, describe how fans he has spoken with are feeling about FSU and the ACC.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Florida State football looks forward to 2024, the lasting impacts off the field from 2023 are still hanging over the program.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

The Seminoles are back on the field for spring practice this week, trying their best to remain focused on the game.

Coming off a remarkable 2023, and dozens of new players, coach Mike Norvell says the team is making progress in meshing together.

"From the minute we got back in January, our focus is to fight to get better."

But in the background, the university's ongoing legal battle with the ACC looms.

A North Carolina court will decide to whether to pause the ACC's lawsuit against the FSU Board of Trustees on Friday.

The conference alleges FSU spilled trade secrets and cannot challenge the conference in any other state.

A similar decision will be made on FSU's lawsuit against the conference by a Leon County court on April 9.

FSU alleges that the ACC mishandled its media rights and that exit fees of over $500 million cannot be enforced.

Norvell says the noise is not affecting his players in practice.

"How often do players bring it up, is it in the mind of the program?"

"It's not anything for our players to be concerned with. Right now it's about today, about the opportunity we have to go get better."

"It's an ever-changing landscape right now in college athletics."

Jeff Culhane is the radio voice of FSU sports.

He says when he speaks to fans, most agree that it's time for Florida State to leave for a more lucrative conference, like the SEC or Big Ten.

"There's a consensus out there that it's becoming a big two and nobody else. I think we're all in wait-and-see mode to find out what's going to transpire here in the coming months."

In the meantime, FSU spring practice begins Tuesday and runs through its spring showcase game on April 20.

The Leon County court hearing is set for 9:30 in the morning, presided over by Honorable John C. Cooper.

I've been following this story for you for months. And I'll be keeping you updated every step along the way.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

