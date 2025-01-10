FSU Psychology Clinic offers teenager-focused group therapy for just $12

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tackling intense emotions for teenagers in our neighborhoods.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter, learning what the Florida State psychology department is offering for troubled teens at an affordable cost.

The National Institutes of Health says just one therapy session can cost between $75-200 dollars without insurance.

The Teen Emotion Skills Training Group at the FSU Psychology Clinic is an option that costs a fraction of that — just $12 per session.

No insurance is required.

"Adolescence is a really sensitive time for things like emotion regulation, identity development," said Katie Broshek, a PhD psychology student who is helping organize the group.

She says some teens may be able to navigate adolescence without needing help.

"But sometimes that can be more severe, where teens are struggling with things like self-harm or thinking about suicide. That's when you need to reach out for help.

The NIH says 13 to 17 percent of teenagers engage in self-harming behaviors, starting at age 11 and peaking between 15-17.

The teen group at FSU will be using dialectical behavioral therapy.

DBT focuses on changing problematic thoughts and feelings by providing teens with the skills needed to navigate challenging situations.

"As a clinic we are meant to be short-term care," said Broshek. "We give you what you need and then our goal is that you don't need us. And that you can navigate some of these really difficult things stronger."

I also looked into other budget options in our area.

Leon County Schools has certified in-house psychologists for students.

A list of school psychologists is available online.

I also reached out to several agencies like Children's Home Society and Neighborhood Medical Center, but neither were available to speak with me.

Weekly group sessions here at FSU will begin once they have enough participants. The Psychology Clinic says the ideal number is between 4-10 per group.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

