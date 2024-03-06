FSU Police record 11 cases of drink spiking since October; local invention designed to prevent future cases

Florida State has had 11 reported cases of drink spiking since FSUPD warned students about it in October 2023.

The Women Student Union is passing out Nightcap drink covers to help student safety.

Watch now to hear from the student who initiated the partnership with Nightcap this semester and her own experience with drink spiking.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since warning students in October 2023, Florida State University police says its received 11 reports of drink spiking around campus.

To help prevent more, current students got some help from the alumni who created a safeguard.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm speaking with two FSU students who are part of the effort to keep fellow Seminoles safe.

And to understand how this cover can make a difference.

FSU student senator Ella Garcia was determined to do something about drink spiking.

"Maybe doing some sort of increased safety training program..."

Then, she felt it firsthand.

"It was at that time that I myself experienced drink spiking, which is something that I didn't think would ever happen to me."

Ella chose not to report the incident.

She says that when's she reached out to Nightcap, co-created by an FSU alum and showcased on ABC's Shark Tank in 2021.

Using student government funds, 2000 covers were bought this year to give out to students.

I'll show you how it works now.

The scrunchie goes on the wrist or in the hair.

The Nightcap is in here.

Take it out, wrap around the mouth of the cup.

And the only space left is for a straw.

The FSU Women Student Union says it will pass out Nightcaps at every Market Wednesday.

WSU director Alli Denison says she knows several fellow students who have been spiked, but also chose not to report.

"A lot of people don't want to talk about it or think about it again. Definitely, reporting it drudges up those feelings and those thoughts."

Whether an incident is reported or not, the FSU Victim Advocate Program has confidential resources for students.

They include emotional support, instructor notification, crisis intervention and more.

Ella says she hopes to make Nightcaps a personal safety item regularly funded by the university, like condoms already are.

"Just so that they could feel a little more autonomy over themselves and feel a little bit safer in spaces where they're just supposed to feel relaxed and comfortable."

FSU's Stamp Out Spiking website says other ways to stay safe include not accepting drinks from anyone, opening drinks yourself and asking someone you trust to watch your drink for you.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

