FSU Officials Prioritize Gameday Safety Ahead of Football Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Tallahassee prepares for the start of college football season, police at FSU shared tips to help neighbors stay safe on gameday.



Florida State University Policy Department is urging people to stay aware and mindful while engaging in gameday activities.

FSUPD is reminding fans to follow the clear bag policy and to safely dispose of hot charcoal while tailgating—an issue that has caused concern in past seasons.

The university is pushing fans to download the SeminoleSafe app for emergency alerts and safety tools.

100,000 fans. That's how many people are expected to flood into Tallahassee for Florida State's home opener Saturday.

While the spotlight is on football and fun, Florida State University Police (FSUPD) are urging visitors to prioritize safety throughout the weekend.

"It’s a national event, so it's going to be a huge draw, not only for our campus but for the city as well," said FSUPD Captain Gregory Washington.

Here's everything you need to know before, during, and after your time at Doak Campbell Stadium.

As kickoff approaches and thousands of fans get ready to cheer on the Seminoles, FSUPD is reminding everyone that safety comes first.

Whether you're in the stands, tailgating, or just walking around campus, expect to see increased police presence to help things run smoothly.

Many safety measures remain in place, including the clear bag policy.

Officers are also reminding tailgaters to properly dispose of charcoal. Failure to do so could cause in a fire.

Doak Campbell Stadium has a capacity of 67,000, but FSUPD says they expect 80,000 to 100,000 people on and around campus, meaning the crowd will stretch well beyond the stadium gates.

"Just be mindful," said Captain Washington. "At the end of the day, we can't be everywhere. But the whole see something, say something, still rings true. If you see something, please contact us."

FSUPD is also putting extra emphasis this year on their SeminoleSafe app. It offers real-time emergency alerts, a mobile blue light, and several safety tools, all from your phone. Students and visitors are strongly encouraged to download the app and set it up before Saturday’s game.

When it comes to traffic, FSUPD advises avoiding Jefferson Street and Pensacola Street near campus, as those areas will be heavily congested.

After the game, traffic will be directed eastbound, so plan ahead and be patient while exiting the area.

