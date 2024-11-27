FSU men's basketball and football each doing their part to help neighbors in need around the country

FSU men's basketball hosted a Hurricane Helene relief game, with all proceeds going towards recovery in North Carolina.

Also, FSU football player Earl Little donated thousands to ABC27's Turkey Drive.

Watch now to hear from both team's head coaches on why these efforts mean so much to their programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the gridiron to the hardwood, Florida State athletics is donating and raising money for those in need.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

The Seminoles have been doing what they can to help neighbors in our area and across state lines after a destructive hurricane season — here's how.

FSU men's basketball beat Western Carolina Tuesday night in a game that was never supposed to happen in Tallahassee.

"In this Hurricane Helene relief game for charity..."

This game was originally scheduled to be played in Asheville, North Carolina.

But FSU stepped in to host after flooding from Hurricane Helene rocked Asheville.

Proceeds from each $10 general admission ticket went to MANNA Foodbank in Asheville.

FSU says every dollar donated contributed to feeding four families in need.

"To help them fight that dreaded disaster that they were hit with. So it feels good to be able to contribute to people who are having bad times and be a part of making a difference in some people's lives."

FSU Athletics wasn't able to give me a dollar amount yet for the total contribution, but over 2,000 fans attended Tuesday's win.

The Seminoles are helping neighbors here in the Big Bend, too.

"I just want to put a smile on people's faces and give back to the community that I'm currently in."

FSU football player Earl Little donated $2,000 to ABC27's Turkey Drive.

Coach Mike Norvell says he's always proud to see his players interested in giving back.

"We've got guys that do so many great things in this community. They really pour in with time, effort, and obviously, financially to make an impact to those who are in need."

While the football team finishes it season Saturday against Florida, men's basketball is just getting started.

The Seminoles next game here at the Civic Center will be on Dec. 17.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

