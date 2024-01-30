FSU Lifelong Learning Institute offers stress-free continued education for all ages

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's never too late to learn.

That's the idea behind the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida State University, also known as OLLI.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

Here's what you need to know, and when to register for classes.

The OLLI is geared to older adults who want to learn in a stress-free environment.

That means no homework, no scary tests.

FSU says its classes are most popular with people over the age of 50.

Classes are offered both virtually and in-person, either here at the Claude Pepper Center or at several senior living communities around Tallahassee.

Topics covered include history, science and the arts.

Some classes that stood out to me:

Piano classes, family caregiving and even introduction to birdwatching.

Fees are anywhere from $20 to $125 for weekly classes, most in the 3-6 week range.

Registration for classes this semester opens Wednesday.

I've got a link to all the courses offered and how to sign up on my web story at WTXL.tv.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

