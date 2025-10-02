TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is pressing play on a new kind of campus experience — one that invites both students and the public to game, connect, and compete in a space built for everyone.



Garnet Gaming Lounge features over 40 gaming PCs, modern consoles, and retro arcade machines.

It's open to the public for $5.50 per hour.

Watch the video below to hear why FSU leaders and students say this lounge is an important outlet for the community.

FSU levels up campus life with new public gaming lounge

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It might look like a livestream setup, but it's actually Florida State's newest hangout.

The Garnet Gaming Lounge is giving students and the public a new way to connect, chill, and play their favorite games.

The lounge opened its doors this week with more than 40 high-performance computers, retro and modern consoles, and even a dedicated space for tabletop games.

The university had identified the video game-playing population as underserved.

Associate Director of Programming at the FSU Student Union Michael Fine says, "We felt it was important that we provide a venue here that they can call home. They can come and meet with other students, participate in E-sports, and build that sense of community."

That sense of community doesn't just extend to FSU students and faculty. The lounge is open to the public as well.

For just $5.50 an hour, anyone can stop by, bring their own game, or jump into one.

Matthew Nelson, the program manager for the lounge, said, "Everybody can come and enjoy this space. We would love for anyone who is outside of FSU to also participate and to get involved in this space because everything that happens in this space goes to help support the student body."

With over 300 games to sort through and play, everyone can find something to enjoy.

Packed with cutting-edge tech and endless potential, students see the lounge as a launchpad for gaming, creativity, and campus culture.

"We got it all here, just so much possibility in this room. There's something for everyone truly," added Student Ian Dodson.

The lounge is open now at the Askew Student Life Center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.