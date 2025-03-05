FSU food pantry renovations and rent-free housing to battle food insecurity in college students

The FSU community gave more than $7,500 to the Food For Thought Pantry for renovations in the near future.

Meanwhile, other local programs seek funding to help battle food insecurity in students.

Watch now to hear how the Southern Scholarship Foundation is helping give students more security when it comes to necessities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An issue facing 1 in 5 college students that I've covered extensively is food insecurity — how it affects health and performance in the classroom.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Taking a look at how FSU's Great Give has contributed to fighting food insecurity — and how you can as well.

"It really makes me feel like campus is invested in supporting the students that are struggling the most."

That's Food For Thought Pantry manager Haley Gentile.

She says the pantry saw 18,000 visits last year — and they're preparing to see that again this year.

"Especially as grocery prices continue to increase, as there is economic uncertainty, we don't anticipate those numbers going down."

Gentile says the pantry is looking to meet the need by renovating its current space.

The FSU community met the pantry's goal of raising $7,500 by Wednesday afternoon.

Gentile says they hope to have the renovation done in the next two years.

"Statewide we run 26 scholarship houses, 16 are here in Tallahassee."

Another organization that I spoke with working to address this need is the Southern Scholarship Foundation.

SSF President and CEO Dr. Shawn Woodin says the foundation provides rent-free housing to about 280 students in the Capital City — while asking for just one flat fee.

"Our residents are paying $1,200 per semester. That covers 90-95% of the food they're going to eat in a semester. But that $1,200 also includes power, WiFi, water, and social events that they do together."

Woodin says this frees the students to focus on school.

"If you know you have housing, you have food, and peer support, then you can focus on higher levels of learning and being."

The Foundation is seeking $6,000 to help cover operating costs of its 16 student houses near both FSU and FAMU.

Another programs that Gentile says could use community support is the Student Emergency Fund, which assists students facing eviction or unusually

high utility bills.

Both issues that the Southern Scholarship Foundation continues to address through its housing programs.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.