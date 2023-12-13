FSU fans react to Fla. Attorney General investigation into FSU playoff snub

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an antitrust investigation into the College Football Playoff on Tuesday.

This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis budgeted $1 million for litigation costs in his yearly budget proposal.

Watch now to hear from FSU fans on the legal move and how the university responded to a request for comment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More state leaders are getting involved in football conversations.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Collegetown neighborhood.

On Langford Green, where Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that she wants answers for why FSU was left out of the College Football Playoff.

I asked our neighbors about this news.

"I'm going to be completely honest. It's finals week, and I'm just focused on my finals."

That's the answer I got from plenty of students.

Most of them barely had time to talk Wednesday walking from one final exam to the next.

I did catch Phoebe Zucker, who's been to several FSU games this season and felt "a sense of hurt" about FSU getting left out. But she also said, "the Attorney General office has to focus on things significantly more important than football snubs."

In her announcement, Moody said she doesn't want a change; she wants transparency.

"I don't expect it'll be able to change the outcome. But folks want answers and they want to ensure the purity of the process."

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock called the AG's request "overly aggressive" and said that "some fans somewhere were bound to be disappointed."

I also asked the university about the investigation.

An FSU spokesperson says the university has made its position clear on the CFP snub. It respects AG Moody and looks forward to the outcome.

Regardless of that outcome, the Seminoles season isn't over just yet. The 'Noles will close out 2023 in the Orange Bowl against Georgia on December 30.

