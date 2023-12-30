FSU fans 'hopeful and optimistic' at pep rally ahead of Orange Bowl

The Orange Bowl Pep Rally was held at Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach and featured the FSU Marching Chiefs, cheerleaders and dancers.

FSU fans I spoke with are all positive about the game tomorrow even with the circumstances of the team being here and not in the playoffs.

Watch now to hear from fans describe the joy of getting back to FSU football.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Alberto Camargo, your Collegetown neighborhood reporter in Miami.

Here at the pep rally on South Beach.

I'm getting a read on how Seminole fans are feeling the night before the Orange Bowl.

Fans like Steve Malave are taking a positive outlook.

"Probably two words. I would say hopeful and optimistic."

He says he's over all the noise of the past few weeks, he just wants to see FSU football.

"Seeing them hit the field and give it their best, like they did all season. That's what I'm looking forward to: a great game."

In fact, every fan I talked to seemed to be in a good mood.

Maybe it was the pep rally energy, or the fun and games of the event, but the vibes were positive.

FSU alum Daniel Crotty says despite over 20 players opting out, he's looking forward to the new faces.

"It's a little bit easier as a fan to take the hit if we do lose because so many players did opt out. But I think it's a good opportunity for us to see what next year looks like."

George Massialas tells me he thinks this season sets the building blocks for a return to the FSU of old.

"It could be back to the Bobby Bowden days, which I hope we do. I'd like to be 13-0 every year like we used to be when I was growing up. I think it's possible."

I'll be at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday bringing you more coverage of the Orange Bowl.

In Miami, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

