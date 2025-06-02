FSU Baseball wins Tallahassee Regional in dramatic fashion, awaits next round opponent

FSU Baseball won the Tallahassee Regional in dramatic fashion Sunday, 5-2 over Mississippi State.

The Seminoles now await their next round opponent, either Oregon State or Southern California.

Watch now to hear from head coach Link Jarrett and the player who drove in the game-winning runs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Seminoles made a late comeback to win the Tallahassee Regional in a dramatic game Sunday, one step closer to a national title.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Taking a look at how coach Link Jarrett and players feel about the red-hot start to the postseason.

Fans had to wait a bit longer than they would have wanted to cheer like that in a 5-2 win over Mississippi State.

"I wanted to stand up for our guys, and I did not intend to take it to that point, but that's where it escalated to."

Head coach Link Jarrett was ejected very early on in the game.

And for six innings the Seminoles couldn't score a single run.

Jarrett says his players didn't let losing their coach be distraction from the task at hand.

"I'm proud of the way our assistant coaches took over and led it. And these guys found a way to come back and grind. We were down from pitch one, and they performed and delivered a result. It wasn't easy."

The Seminoles turned it around late.

A two-run home run to tie it, and then a go-ahead hit by Max Williams.

"To be able to deliver for our fans and the best coach in the country, you saw what he did for us. To able to do that for coach and our teammates. That's the best feeling I've ever had in my life."

The Seminoles move on to Super Regionals for the second straight year.

To reach the Men's College World Series again, they will have to win a best-of-three series next weekend.

FSU's 24 World Series appearances all-time is the most appearances in Omaha without winning a national title.

FSU now has to wait a few hours or maybe a day to find out what comes next.

As of Sunday night, Oregon State needs to win two straight games against Southern California to host FSU in the next round.

If that doesn't happen, FSU will host USC next weekend.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.