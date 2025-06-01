FSU Baseball moves one step closer to earning spot in College World Series

FSU defeated Mississippi State Saturday, 10-3

The victory brings the Seminoles one step closer to a berth in the College World Series

Watch the video to hear from fans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FSU Baseball cruised to a 10-3 win over Mississippi State Saturday, bringing them one step closer to advancing in the NCAA tournament.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter, learning why fans think this could be the year FSU wins it all, for reasons both on and off the field.

Those are Seminole fans feeling confident about their team as FSU advances to the final of the Tallahassee Regional.

After the game I spoke with Braxton Varnes, who is committed to play for FSU beginning next season.

He says the fans create an atmosphere that makes FSU tough to beat.

"Being the home team here is one of the biggest advantages in college baseball because arguably you could say this is one of the best environments in college baseball. We got some of the best fans here."

The comfortable win on Saturday is giving fans confidence the Noles can return to the College World Series for the second year in a row.

"Just momentum, I mean we made an appearance last year and we saw how that ended, so I think we have what it takes to go all the way."

Laura Shreve says FSU will win it all if the pitching can remain strong.

But she also thinks she's noticed motivation that goes beyond the diamond.

Shreve says the players and fans seem to be feeding off of how the FSU community has recovered following the April 17 campus shooting.

"Just the resilience after what happened here on campus a month ago. FSU has been through a lot, and especially with that it brings the community together a lot more than we were. The FSU community has always been strong and a wonderful thing. But I think that adds to it a lot."

Here's what comes next.

FSU will play the winner of Northeastern vs Mississippi State Sunday at 6 pm.

One more win and the Seminoles move on to the Super Regional round.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.