FSU Athletics says $30 million saved funding stadium renovations will pay for other needed upgrades

FSU Athletics projects $30 million in savings from the $265 million tabbed to renovate Doak Campbell Stadium.

Athletics says the money saved will be used to pay for extraneous upgrades within Doak.

Watch now for the latest on the major renovation project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

$265 million have been earmarked for Doak Campbell Stadium renovations — but it's actually turning out to be cheaper than originally expected.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Here's how FSU Athletics plans to use the money its saving on this project.

The athletic department says 60% of the construction work on Doak Campbell Stadium is done.

Yet only 42% of the debt it financed for the project has been used.

Athletic Director Michael Alford told the Board of Trustees Friday that it expects to save $30 million on the final price of the renovations.

Doak is getting all new seating on the west and south sides of the stadium — including club seats.

But it will decrease the stadium's overall capacity to under 70,000.

Alford says the money being saved will be put towards "obsolete infrastructure, technology and equipment throughout the stadium that also needs to be replaced.

FSU says the stadium work will be finished in late July.

And the Dunlap Football Center will be ready for in early September.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.