From an orphan in Ukraine to FSU grad: Meet Katarina Daniels

Katarina Daniels is set to graduate from Florida State University after spending her first three years in a Ukrainian orphanage.

Daniels plans to go into social work to improve adoptee rights and improve conditions for adoptive families.

Watch now to hear what Katarina learned when she finally reconnected with her biological mother in 2022.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 3,000 Florida State students will become Florida State alumni Friday.

"That's why we're here, to better the lives of other human beings..."

For one soon-to-be alum, their path to this moment includes years in an orphanage...

Decades spent finding their mother...

And a lifetime devoted to advocacy.

This is Katarina Daniels.

She's finishing a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work.

She grew up in the United States...

But spent the first three years of life in this orphanage in Ukraine.

"There's definitely a lot of impacts from being in an orphanage, and that's kind of what has pushed me to do child welfare and why I'm going to be graduating with a child welfare certificate."

Katarina's desire to find their biological mother never went away.

She tried for years, and was finally able to in 2022...

Only after their family in Ukraine had to flee their war-torn home.

On top of that...

"I also found out that she didn't actually relinquish me voluntarily. I was kind of stolen from the hospital, and from her. And that the orphanage was lying to her."

Katarina says the unethical practices that led to them allegedly being stolen from their mother...

Drives them to continue studying social work after graduation.

She called Elizabeth Curley one of her mentors from the first day in the College of Social Work.

Curley says Katarina's growth has been remarkable.

"She's absolutely a leader by nature. Maybe not a leader by preference, but definitely a leader in the way she carries herself in the classroom."

Even though Katarina plans to stay at FSU for a Master's in Social Work...

The incredible journey from Ukraine to Tallahassee is not forgotten.

"I'm also very proud of myself for coming from a kid in an orphanage to graduating magna cum laude from a top-20 university."

Katarina will walk in the last of three commencement ceremonies Friday.

You can see the schedule for all graduation ceremonies here.

