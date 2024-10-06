From 100 days in the NICU to a healthy life: Meet Cooper Ferguson, TMH Kickoff Kid at FSU football

Cooper Ferguson once spent over 100 days in the NICU and fought through bacterial infections and a spinal tap.

Saturday, he was honored as the TMH Kickoff Kid at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Watch now to learn about the lifelong connection he has with the TMH doctor that delivered him.

That's Cooper Ferguson — this week's TMH Kickoff Kid.

Before Florida State kicked off against Clemson Saturday, I spoke with Cooper and his mom to find out why his story is an inspiration to us all.

Cooper was born at 25 weeks — his mother Sheyla calling that the first hurdle.

"Just begging for us to have a chance to live, for him to come home and for us to take care of him."

Fighting through bacterial meningitis, a spinal tap and needing to be on oxygen.

Sheyla says Cooper spent more than 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

But he made it through.

"We're just very grateful. Very grateful for his life, because there were scary moments where we just weren't sure."

Sheyla says she owes Cooper's life to the doctor that brought him into the world — Dr. Vikki McKinnie at TMH.

That gratitude — forever a part of Cooper.

"So I gave him her middle name, so his name is Cooper McKinnie Ferguson."

"I think of her as my hero, kind of like my Superman — or Superwoman."

Now, 10-year-old Cooper is into plenty of things — sports, video games and family.

"I just really like spending time with Q, mom and my family."

And he loves his Seminoles.

"He's a miracle. He had a rough start, but we're very grateful for TMH. Very grateful."

The TMH Kickoff Kid program will continue to honor one child every FSU home game during the first timeout.

