Frenchtown neighbors opposing zoning change on Tennessee St. that would allow for more student housing

Frenchtown neighbors are vocally opposed to a proposed zoning change on Tennessee St. that would allow for more student housing.

The change is going before the Tallahassee city commission Wednesday.

Watch now to hear one neighbors sum up how the Frenchtown community is feeling about the potential of more dense student housing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just across the street from Florida State University is a Tallahassee community that continues to fight back against re-development.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Continuing coverage of a possible zoning change on the horizon that has left neighbors feeling hopeless — but not silent.

I previously told you about an application to change the zoning code for these 7.7 acres on Tennessee St. from Copeland to Dewey.

The application for the zoning change — submitted by Talcor — says the Central Core zone would allow for what the city calls, "a vibrant 18-hour urban activity center with quality development. The emphasis in this area is intended to shift from cars to pedestrian, bike and transit modes of transportation."

It also would allow for dense housing up to 150 units per acre.

That's where neighbors in the community, like Na'im Akbar, have something to say.

"I'm speaking for the ancestors. I'm speaking for my grandmother, for Miss Ford and Malone."

Na'im says student housing developments have been creeping into the French Town community for the last 10 to 15 years.

When I spoke to a Talcor rep about a month ago, they said there is no immediate redevelopment coming — but Na'im says the community is calling for it to end.

"My concern is the loss of community, because this is built to accommodate transients. And after four years, they get to get out of dodge. They don't come with any kind of commitment to preserving this as a community."

In a letter sent to the City of Tallahassee/Leon County planning commission, one neighbor wrote, "this proposed change will ultimately lead to more bars, clubs, noisy trash removal, late night traffic, party, trespassing, loud music and even more parking dilemmas."

In its staff report, the planning department says it has heard neighbor concerns and taken them into account.

As you're watching — the Tallahassee City Commission is holding a public hearing about the zoning change.

The local planning agency recommends that commissioners approve the measure.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

