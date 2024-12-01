Football fans describe the significance of FSU-UF rivalry despite underwhelming season for the Seminoles

Florida State football finished an underwhelming season with a 31-11 loss to bitter rivals Florida.

Regardless, fans still packed Doak Campbell Stadium for a game described as "old-fashioned hate".

Watch now to hear several fans describe how important this game is to them and the fanbase.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite an underwhelming season, Florida State fans still packed out Doak Campbell Stadium for the annual rivalry game against Florida.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

A full house is always expected for this game — a rivalry that goes back decades.

I set up outside Doak before kickoff to learn how deeply rooted the passion is.

"Do you guys have any family who are Florida fans?"

"Absolutely not. No, they're not allowed. We disown them."

"And if they were then they wouldn't be family."

Strong words for a football game, but that's how strong the feelings are between Seminoles and Gators.

It splits friends, it splits families.

For fans like Gary Paulus — it's been that way as long as he can remember.

"Half my family is fans of that school back there — I won't say their initials — and half are at Florida."

"Go Gators!"

"It's just a hated rivalry, you know?"

In years past, this game has decided which school competes for a national championship.

In 2024, there's no trophy on the line — just bragging rights for the next 364 days.

"Rivalry is just old-fashioned hate. It's what it is. So Florida-Florida State, it's the in-state rivalry, it's been that way for 100 years. We want to beat the Gators."

And for the next generation of fans, the feelings are instilled in them quite early.

"How quickly do you remember being told, we hate Florida?"

"Ever since, like, out the womb."

This year, the bragging rights go the Gators, beat the Seminoles 31-11 to close out the 2024 season.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

