Florida State's 2024 football schedule announced

Florida State football team’s 2024 schedule is now out.

Florida State opens its season Aug. 24 with the program’s first international game, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles’ home opener is Sep. 2 against Boston College.

The Labor Day night matchup is the fourth straight stand-alone game on Labor Day weekend for FSU after hosting Notre Dame on Sunday night in 2021 and playing LSU in neutral-site matchups the last two seasons on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

Florida State will be making its eighth appearance on Labor Day and playing in Doak Campbell Stadium on Labor Day for the fourth time. FSU is opening its season with consecutive ACC games for the first time since 2003 when it opened with North Carolina, Maryland and Georgia Tech in the first three weeks.

After a bye week following the Labor Day contest, the Seminoles are home against Memphis on Sep. 14 and return to ACC play by hosting Cal on Sep. 21.

FSU, which is facing Memphis for the first time since 1990, leads the all-time series 10-7-1 and is unbeaten in the last nine contests in the series.

Florida State then faces another new member of the ACC on Sep. 28 when it travels to Dallas to face SMU.

The Seminoles and Mustangs will meet for the first time, and the matchup will mark FSU’s first road game in the state of Texas since defeating North Texas State in 1976.

The Seminoles return home to host Clemson on Oct. 5. FSU leads the all-time series with the Tigers 21-15, including a 31-24 victory at Clemson last season.

After a second bye week, FSU has a two-game road swing with a Friday night contest at Duke on Oct. 18 and a Saturday game at Miami on Oct. 26.

Florida State holds a 22-0 edge over Duke in the all-time series, which includes a 38-20 victory over the 18th-ranked Blue Devils in Tallahassee in 2023, and has won three straight in the series with the Hurricanes.

Florida State wraps up its ACC slate by hosting North Carolina on Nov. 2. The Seminoles own a 17-3-1 edge in the all-time series and have won two in a row under head coach Mike Norvell after defeating the No. 5 Tar Heels at home in 2020 and earning a 35-25 victory in Chapel Hill in 2021.

Nov. 2 will mark the earliest FSU has played its last conference game since joining the ACC and is the earliest conference finale nationally in 2024 among schedules released so far. The Seminoles travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 9, resuming a series FSU leads 6-5.

After its third open date, Florida State ends the season with consecutive home games by hosting Charleston Southern on No. 23 and Florida on Nov. 30. The Seminoles are 2-0 against Charleston Southern, earning wins in 2011 and 2016, and have played the Gators to an even 14-14-1 mark in Tallahassee with wins in three of the last four games at home.

Florida State earned the 16th ACC championship in program history last season behind a 13-0 record that included a victory over No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game and a No. 4 ranking in the final regular season Associated Press poll.

The Seminoles authored the program’s third 13-win season and seventh unbeaten regular season while producing an ACC-high and program-record 25 all-conference honorees, including at least one at every position led by ACC Player of the Year and first-team all-conference quarterback Jordan Travis.

The 2024 season features 14 weeks between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend, giving Florida State three open dates due to playing a Week 0 game.

With the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC, the ACC now has 17 football members. Each team will continue to play eight league games a year, and FSU’s two permanent opponents will be Clemson and Miami.

The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will meet in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 7.