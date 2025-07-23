TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's public universities have the opportunity to increase out-of-state tuition costs ahead of the Fall semester to increase revenue, but not all schools are moving forward with it.



Florida State trustees will vote on a 10% increase to out-of-state tuition during a virtual meeting Thursday.

A Florida A&M spokesperson says FAMU will not be moving forward with a tuition increase at this time.

Watch the video below to learn why members of the Board of Governors are concerned about the increase.

Florida State will consider a 10% increase to out-of-state tuition fees while Florida A&M holds off

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The cost of tuition for out-of-state college students in Florida could be going up as early as this coming semester.

I’m Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

Learning how our local colleges are navigating this change and if it will come at the expense of in-state students.

All Florida schools in the State University System can increase their out-of-state tuition rates by up to 10 percent for Fall 2025, and 15% by 2026.

The decision is up to each university’s board of trustees.

Florida State is proposing a full 10% increase that needs full board of trustees approval.

That would increase the price per credit hour from $481 to $529.

Florida A&M’s rate is among the cheapest in the state at $379 per credit hour.

A FAMU spokesperson confirmed to me that FAMU is not moving forward with a tuition increase at this time.

Increasing out-of-state fees by 10% would increase university’s revenue by several million dollars.

But when the Board of Governors approved the rate change at its June 18 meeting, members of the BOG stressed that universities must maintain their current in-state to out-state student ratios even with potential revenue increases.

“We do not want to see universities raising their non-resident enrollment rates to increase revenues, particularly at the expense of in-state students. We must make sure in-state students are not displaced becasue of this increase.“

As of last year, Florida State had about 7,800 out-of-state students enrolled.

FAMU had about 2,000 as of 2022.

FSU has not increased its undergraduate out-of-state fees since 2004.

FAMU since 2007.

The BOG says SUS out-of-state fees are still some of the most affordable in the country.

FSU trustees will make their decision on out-of-state fees at its board meeting Thursday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.