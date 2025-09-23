Florida State vs. Miami game to air on ABC 27 

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Next month, Florida State will take on Miami right here in Tallahassee, and it will be aired nationally on ABC.

In a press release from Florida State Athletics, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the game will be on October 4th at 7:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Right now, No. 8 Florida State is 3-0 and No. 2 Miami is 4-0.

The release states Florida State leads the country with 628.7 yards per game. The Associated Press says the Seminoles have nine rushing touchdowns in 2025, one more than their 12-game total from last year.

The AP says the team only had 1,079 yards in 2024 and is already more than halfway to that total with 591 yards rushing through two games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in rushing offense, averaging 295.5 yards a game on the ground.

The release states Florida State leads the ACC in scoring offense at 58.0 points per game and scoring defense at 10.0 points per contest.

FSU will open ACC play this Friday at Virginia before hosting Miami next weekend.

