Florida State University Head Coach Mike Norvell reacts after arrests in the Ethan Pritchard shooting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As new details come in about the arrest, both Coach Mike Norvell and linebacker Stefon Thompson spoke about the situation regarding freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard and how they will continue to show support for him and his family during these tough times

"Were here with them for them," said Norvell

Coach Norvell says the program is grateful for the work of the medical staff and police investigators who’ve been involved since the shooting.

Coach Mike Norvell said, "We're grateful for all the work that's been done with everybody involved, with medical staff, with the police department and their pursuit. We're grateful for all that has been done."

Norvell added that coaches, players, and staff are stepping up to make sure Ethan feels supported through his recovery.

Norvell added, "I know there have been a lot of people that have helped with that, our players and organization staff and all of that, so just continuing to help, being able to fill the gap and need as much as we can."

Linebacker Stefon Thompson, who sits next to Ethan in the locker room, said the injury hit especially close to home.

Thompson said, "Ethans locker is next to mine, hes a young guy in our group, I always led him, its kinda hard for us but we just have to i guess work for him i k ow he wanted to be here in his heart and soul he wants to be here, so were just praying for him right now and hope the best for him"

And Wednesday evening, FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford joined law enforcement at the podium during the arrest announcement of Pritchard's alleged shooters.

Showing the university’s support for both Ethan and the investigations, saying Ethan is still in critical yet stable condition.

Coach Norvell and Stefon Thompson both made it clear today that it is about keeping Ethan Pritchard and his family in their thoughts.

For now, the Seminoles say their focus is on supporting their teammate and his family, however they can.

