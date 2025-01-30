Florida State University enhances film program with theater acquisition at Governor's Square

Florida State University acquires Governor's Square theater complex, enhancing its College of Motion Picture Arts.

FSU has lacked a dedicated cinema for students' work and has relied on external venues until now.

Watch the video to see how the theater will serve as a film appreciation and production center, fostering community engagement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In December I told you Florida State University was looking into a purchase of the old Regal Theaters here at Governor's Square.

The university confirmed that Thursday.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

Here's what we know about the purchase.

The FSU Office of Real Estate got the deal done on Wednesday.

I checked the official deed documents — it says the land was purchased for about $4 million dollars.

In December I told you the official listing set the price at $4.6 million.

In a press release, FSU says the space will be used for the College of Motion Picture Arts and its Center for Cinematic Innovation — known as Torchlight Studios.

It will also be used for a new entrepreneurial feature film program and to screen movies.

It's the first dedicated space for the FSU film school to show its movies since opening in 1989.

The Governors Square complex will replace FSU's Student Life Cinema as it's home for all movies coming from the FSU film school.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

