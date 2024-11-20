Florida State students organize community service event to benefit several causes during homecoming week

Florida State students organized a community service event Tuesday to benefit several causes during homecoming week.

The Unite for a Cause event drew about 350 students to the student union.

It's homecoming week at Florida State University.

And between the concerts and parties, ahead of the parade and football game, students are having a different kind of fun.

I'm learning about the several ways that FSU student organizations are creating opportunities to give back in among the festivities.

Homecoming week at FSU has an annual service event.

This year — it's called Unite for a Cause.

Causes like writing letters to survivors of domestic violence, or gathering hygiene supplies for the FSU food pantry.

At the FSU Relay for Life table — a moment to consider people living with cancer.

"We wanted to set up these letters, as like an early gift to them, so that they know that they're being thought of during the holidays."

Kirsten Price says she thinks philanthropy is a part of homecoming week that often gets overlooked for the flashier events.

"Yes there's a football game, yes there's a parade, but we all have passions that are lying within ourselves, and being able to display that in an event like this is always special."

Elisa says giving back gives her joy — and the aim is to bring that joy to as many Seminoles as possible.

Homecoming service chair Elisa Williamson says this event is open to all students to make a small difference in several ways.

"It's sometimes hard to find the time or money to donate to Tallahassee organizations, so doing stuff like this where someone can literally be studying downstairs, and then walk upstairs and help out, I think is an exciting thing."

There are a total of five student organizations making contributions to five different causes.

Elisa says this event was months in the making.

But the payoff — however small or big — is well worth it.

