Florida State students feeling safer walking around campus after road renovations

More than four months after the crash that killed Florida State student Ellie Sims, students are adjusting to new road safety features and increased awareness.

Changes include nine speed humps, three raised crosswalks and one raised intersection in the area immediately around campus.

I've been following pedestrian safety upgrades in my neighborhood for months since that crash in April that killed Florida State student Ellie Sims.

With the school year in full swing, foot traffic is back to what you'd expect around campus.

I spent a few hours on Tuesday around the areas that have been upgraded with speed humps, raised crosswalks and intersections.

This intersection where the deadly crash happened, Pensacola and Lorene Street, now features a raised intersection.

Spencer Jones says the raised it's doing its job.

"I feel like the cars are listening more. When you press the button, nobody just keeps going, they actually stop for you. Even the paint makes you feel safer."

From time to time it will cause some slightly longer traffic jams, but Spencer says that's the least of worries.

"The pros outweigh the cons for the pedestrian than for the driver."

And it's been more than just adding road features.

Ellie Sims was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Elle Drummond and Sandy Levin say joining Greek life this semester was changed by Ellie's memory.

"They were very strict with us during recruitment about jaywalking, and we were penalized if we were caught jaywalking."

Sandy says they were taught it's not just enough to trust the driver and the road features.

"The driver has to be vigilant but we also have to be vigilant. If I'm going to cross the street I can't prevent if a crazy driver is coming out of nowhere."

Elle says she's learned a new tip about crossing the road — more than just looking both ways.

"Make eye contact with the driver. Like, if they're not going to make eye contact back with you, then you don't need to cross."

Every student I spoke with tells me they think the message has spread across campus pretty well in the months since that deadly crash that changed this neighborhood forever.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

