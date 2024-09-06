Florida State students building business roots and entrepreneurship skills at First Fridays

Florida State students run their own entrepreneurship organization called Student-Made FSU, which builds business ideas into a reality.

The group partners with Domi Station on First Fridays to get those first interactions with consumers outside of the FSU bubble.

Watch the story to hear from students who run the organization describe how beneficial it is to young entrepreneurs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Railroad Square Art District is prepping for the return of the student crowd for First Friday.

And with it comes the next generation of entrepreneurs in Tallahassee.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm learning about a 100% student-run business program that you can shop from right now.

Student-Made FSU is a program within the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship for students who already have an idea for a business.

Then they come to Student-Made to make that idea a reality.

"We teach them how to do pitches, we get them really comfortable talking about their products and having a community of people to go out and sell them."

Currently there are nine creators in the group, offering a variety of goods like:

"Crochet pieces, art pieces, we also have some jewelry pieces. We also have some services like photography, we're onboarding some laser printing, things like that."

Student-Made is in its second year at FSU.

The group says over 30 students participated last school year, several of which established their businesses in the Capital City after graduating.

And you can meet the current crop on First Fridays here at Domi Station.

It's a chance for them to get in front of the larger Tallahassee community and begin to establish relationships with potential customers.

"Being able to see how one person's impact changed her whole day, how it brightened her mood and she completely blossomed. It was just amazing to see how little things like that have such a big impact on small businesses."

The FSU entrepreneurs will be here at Domi Station until 7.

But if you can't catch them this month — Student-Made says they hope to continue this partnership with Domi Station every First Friday.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

