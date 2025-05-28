Florida State says it's lost more than $50M to federal funding cuts

Florida State says it's lost over $50 million in federal funding cuts -- but it could be have double that.

One program that studies HIV risk for youth has recouped the money it had lost.

Watch now to find out where things stand on FSU appealing the cuts that have affected its funding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With all the ongoing uncertainty around federal funding for universities, we've learned that Florida State University has lost over $50 million since cuts began.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Breaking down what we know about those cuts and why it could have been double that.

A University spokesperson confirmed to me that 51 federal grants and contracts have been canceled as of earlier this month.

The total funding commitments lost? Over $102 million.

The University submitted a request to the National Institutes of Health for reconsideration of its cancellation of the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for HIV/AIDSN grant.

The program's webpage says it's goal is to raise awareness of HIV status and access to treatment for at-risk and infected youth ages 12 to 29.

FSU says the NIH restored more than $50 million of that ATN grant.

However, FSU says that still leaves 54 federal grants and/or contract cancellations totaling over $53 million as of Friday.

The university says it has submitted more than 10 requests for reconsideration to various federal agencies to hopefully recoup some more of the funds that have been taken away.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

