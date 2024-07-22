Florida State requests $56M for National MagLab modernization; see where the money is going

The FSU Board of Trustees approved a $56.5 million request to modernize the National MagLab.

The request is part of a $219 million request for state funds to be considered in the 2025 legislative session.

A new wave of support for the Florida State University MagLab.

The FSU Board of Trustees met Monday and approved a request of $56 million from the Florida Legislature for what they call "modernization of the MagLab".

You might already know that the MagLab is home to the largest and most powerful magnet in the world.

FSU trustee Vivian de las Cuevas-Diaz says the university needs to make sure both lawmakers and neighbors understand more.

"I think it's a great idea, I always have, but I think we have to do a better job of educating everybody. It's just going to help us and this might be the ticket to start that."

The modernization project includes upgrades to the magnets themselves and research facilities to keep the best minds here in Tallahassee.

FSU says the MagLab generates more than $325 million and more than 2,00 jobs a year.

FSU Vice President for Research Stacey Patterson says the focus should be on the innovation.

"It's really more than just the money that's coming to FSU and how we count it. It's really about the cutting-edge science that's happening and how that's changing the world for the better in all those areas of materials, energy and healthcare."

The MagLab funding is part of a $219 million legislative budget request by the university.

$35 million for a transition hub on healthy aging and digital health.

$50 million for FSU Health and research.

$13 million for the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

$65 million for growing FSU's national prominence.

FSU's budget request will be considered during next year's legislative session.

