Florida State LGBTQ+ students celebrate reinstating friendly spaces option on-campus

Florida State's Pride Student Union and other organizations celebrated the reinstating of a LGBTQ+ friendly spaces option in the on-campus housing application.

The new form will be released Feb. 27 — FSU says students who have already applied, will have the chance to re-submit their applications with the option.

Watch now to hear one student describe how important these spaces were to them in on-campus housing.

READ FSU'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Florida State University routinely reviews and refreshes campus information and messaging on a regular basis to ensure information is up to date and accurate. This includes the University Housing web pages and applications as the university prepares for the next academic year.

During this review, a previously used question was omitted from the returning student housing application for the 2025-2026 academic year. A revised version of the question will be included in the new student housing application when it is released Feb 27th. Returning residential students will be given the opportunity to update their previously submitted housing application for 2025-2026 with this question.

Anytime a current or potential residential student requires a personal conversation about their housing assignment for the current or upcoming academic year, they should contact University Housing at housing@fsu.edu to schedule a personal appointment to discuss their needs in the same private environment afforded to all residential students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An on-campus demonstration turned celebration for the LGBTQ student community.

Alberto Carmargo learned about the win this group is celebrating for queer students who want to live on-campus next year.

In early February, FSU students applying for housing for the 2025-26 school year noticed a missing question.

The option to select LGBTQ+ friendly housing.

After an effort led by the Pride Student Union and other student organizations, the question will be reinstated to housing applications.

"I thought it wasn't going to be possible, but they were able to work something out, and that's what we're happy about," said Nick Fernandez-Greene.

Fernandez-Greene is the executive director of the Pride Student Union.

He says he lived in LGBTQ friendly housing as a freshman in 2021 — a time when he says he was still finding himself.

"Being around people who were knowledgable and comfortable with that made my exploration of my identity a lot more comfortable and easy," said Fernandez Greene.

Fernandez-Greene says the support the Pride Student Union received from the campus community was overwhelming.

"In situations when support is needed most, I think that's really when the community can come together and work through and showcase how strong and important we are," said Fernandez-Greene. "We're going to stand up, we're going to be here, no one is going to ignore us, we're always going to be here. Let's make sure we're seen and heard."

"For someone who identifies as LGBTQ+, it's so important to know that you're going to have peers and allies that advocate for you," said Jackson Boisvert, the student body president.

Boisvert says the push to reinstate the question ramped up at a student senate meeting.

He says all communication with university administration the last couple of weeks has been positive.

In a statement, a university spokesperson says "a revised version of the question will be included in the new student housing application when it is released Feb 27th. Returning residential students will be given the opportunity to update their previously submitted housing application for 2025-2026 with this question."

Boisvert says it's as much a win for current students as it is for future Seminoles.

"LGBTQ students that are considering Florida State as their next home, they can feel confident knowing that there are students here at Florida State that are going to have their back," said Boisvert.

FSU encourages all students who have a specific need in their on-campus housing assignments contact University Housing to have a private conversation.

