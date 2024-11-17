Florida State Homecoming week kicks off; see what's happening this week on and around campus

Florida State Homecoming week kicks off with a theme of "Tuned In To Tradition".

Several events are music-themed to appeal to all generations of Seminoles.

Watch now to hear how this year's homecoming was built to be engaging for all alumni.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Homecoming week at Florida State University kicked off Saturday.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Here's what you can look forward to on and around campus this week.

It all started with Homecoming Live at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Saturday evening.

The show featured performances by FSU students and was headlined by recording artist Flo Milli.

Other events to look forward to this week:

The 76th Homecoming Festival on Union Green Thursday will bring a carnival atmosphere to campus.

As well as several music-themed events.

A live performance by Seminole Vibes, an ensemble group from the College of Music — that's at Proof Brewing.

As well as world music performances at recital halls on campus.

It's part of this year's theme: Tuned In To Tradition.

"I think for alumni it's part of bringing back that child-like feeling of being back in college and being able to experience things with friends and in the community as well. I think that we were able to incorporate that feeling of nostalgia and the things that you feel are tradition in your life."

Homecoming week will wrap up next Saturday as the Seminoles take on Charleston Southern at Doak Campbell Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

