Florida A&M University hits pause on historic $237M donation, for now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University will not move forward on its historic more than $237M donation from the Issac Batterson Family Trust.

At least not for now.

A FAMU spokesperson confirmed that this decision was announced by President Larry Robinson during an emergency foundation board meeting Thursday night.

In a video of the meeting posted online Robinson said that it is in their best interest to put a pause on the activity.

Robinson went on to say that the school plans to share more with the board in the future.

The controversy around this donation came shortly after it was announced at the May 4, 2024 commencement.

Very limited information about the donation was made public due to a non-disclosure agreement signed between FAMU and the Issac Batterson Family 7th Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami.

ABC 27 obtained the nine-page gift agreement between Florida A&M University and The Isaac Batterson Family 7th Trust.

Growing skepticism sparked Florida A&M University Board of Trustees Vice Chair, Deveron Gibbons to call an emergency meeting.

The Board is expected to have that special meeting Wednesday, May 15th.

