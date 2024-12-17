Florida A&M trustees select outside search firm to help in presidential search

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees selected Myers McRae to help in the process of finding its 13th university president Tuesday.

Myers McRae says it has conducted administration searches at over 700 colleges. Its only experience with a presidential search at an HBCU in the past five years is at Kentucky State University.

According to public meeting documents, Myers McRae will cost FAMU a "professional fee" of $78,500 as well as expenses including advertising of the role online, consultant travel and lodging and candidate travel and lodging.

Only one of the seven firms would have cost the university less in fees. Several proposals came with a cost of one-third of the president's first-year salary.

Former president Dr. Larry Robinson was making $400,000 per year.

All seven firms had the opportunity to answer trustee questions over Zoom. All firms were asked to reassure they could work under Florida law and Board of Governors regulations banning public universities from spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Myers McRae will work alongside the university's 15-member internal search committee to "conduct a nationwide search" and submit more than two applicants to trustees for consideration by May 2025.

Board chair Kristin Harper has said she would like for the next president to be in place by the beginning of the 2025-26 school year.

The decision comes months after it was originally scheduled to be taken. A special board meeting in October was ended after six minutes due to not enough trustees attending to have a quorum.

During a full board meeting on Dec. 5, trustees voted to delay the selection yet again to allow for all firms to answer questions from trustees.