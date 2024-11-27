FIND OUT WHY: Road on Florida A&M campus set to close until 2025

Robert and Trudie Perkins Way on the campus of Florida A&M University will be closed starting Monday, December 2 for repaving.

The road will reopen on New Year's Day.

The fall semester will end with commencement on December 13.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Whether you're staying in town or traveling this holiday weekend, there's a road closure here on campus to keep in mind next week.

Robert and Trudie Perkins Way will be closed starting Mon., Dec. 2.

The FAMU Facilities, Planning, Construction and Safety Department says its to repave the road.

The closure will stretch from Perry Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Several FAMU buildings are on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way.

Like the Polkinghorne Village student housing, welcome center and bookstore.

That's why the project will be in progress during the winter break.

FAMU's last day of classes is Dec. 6.

Finals week ends with commencement on Dec. 13.

FAMU Facilities says the project is expected to last all of December.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.