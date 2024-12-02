FIND OUT WHY: Railroad Ave. construction to continue until early 2025

Construction on Railroad Ave. in College Town will continue until early 2025.

The city of Tallahassee initially projected it to be done by the end of 2024, but severe weather events have delayed it.

When work on Railroad Ave. began late last year, the city of Tallahassee said the construction would last one year.

But that's not exactly the case.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

One year has passed and this is still an active work site.

I'm breaking down why the project has been delayed and how much longer it will last.

In the year since construction began, I've told you about business being affected and the irregular construction schedule confusing neighbors.

The work that was projected to be done by now is still months away from that.

Public infrastructure and engineering manager Eric Gooch says progress is backed up due severe weather events this year.

"There are rain days included in there as well not including those weather events. Beyond that, we've had a few unknown utility hiccups, things like that. But those are all things that happen during any project."

The work being done to Railroad Ave. is focused on the pedestrian first.

A wide multi-use trail is planned for the west side of the road — where work has not started yet.

That's where I met FAMU student Laci Smoot.

"As an out of state student I don't have transportation, so this sidewalk is pretty important to me because it's the only way to get groceries."

Laci says she has walked up and down Railroad Ave. for years while in school.

Despite the delayed timeline, she looks forward to the new-look design once it's done.

"Because the driving is so bad here, I appreciate the sidewalks. And the less I have to cross the street, the better."

Alongside the road work, a new housing project is also under construction along Railroad Ave.

Buildings that were once Roboto Tokyo Grill and the old GVO nightclub have been torn down to make way for a five-story apartment building with 76 units.

The city of Tallahassee says the new timeline for the project to be done is early 2025.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

