FIND OUT WHERE: Tallahassee's Bicycle House is moving, but remains open to donations and visitors

Bicycle House, a free community resource for people in-need of transportation, is in the process of moving.

It has a new temporary home at Railroad Square and a storage space in Woodville.

Watch now to hear from the director and a volunteer at Bicycle House who each want to continue its services through the moving process.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community resource for transportation is on the move.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

For over a decade, Bicycle House has served Tallahassee by getting people in need of a ride on the go.

Now, as Bicycle House is preparing to move, it's riders are still able to get the help they need.

"You never know when catastrophe is going to strike your life and you're going to lose your car or your license or need another form of transportation."

That's Cassie McGlynn, director of Bicycle House.

An organization that has been providing people in-need with a way to get around for over a decade.

They described themselves as a shelter for transportation: no strings attached, all in good faith.

Finn Janik is a junior at Lincoln High School and has been volunteering here for two years.

He calls it a tight friendship between all parties.

"Everyone who comes in is super grateful to have us help them with their bikes. And the people here are grateful that people want help because sometimes it's hard to admit you need help."

Now, because of a student housing complex being built on site, Bicycle House is planning to move.

McGlynn says they have a temporary space in Railroad Square and a storage space in Woodville.

Staying close to home is a priority.

"We want to be located somewhere close to where we are already, because our clientele are mostly on the south side of Tallahassee."

McGlynn says the moving process has made giving out bikes a bit more challenging.

Janik says volunteering is still one of his favorite things to do.

"I prefer doing this than like playing video games all day."

Through the moving process, Bicycle House will continue to accept donations of bikes or parts and is looking for as many volunteers to help with the move as possible.