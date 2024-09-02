Fans work around renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium as Seminoles kick off first home game

The Florida State Seminoles are set to kick off their first home game of the 2024 fall season.

Florida State football fans are filing into Doak Campbell Stadium for the Seminoles first home game tonight. And when they walk in, they may have to used to some things looking different.

I'm taking a closer look at how the changes at Doak are affecting fans this season.

The entire west side of the stadium has been fitted with temporary seating.

It means a lot of rearranging for longtime season ticket holders.

Douglass Cooke says his family has had season tickets on the 50-yard line since the beginning of the Seminole Booster program in the 1950s.

DOUGLASS COOKE / FSU FAN - "It's a little rough, but this year my wife's got a chairback. My daughter's got a chair back. They're ecstatic as can be. We're not fighting for smaller bleacher seats anymore, they've gotten bigger."

Because of these changes, capacity is down to around 55,000 -- more than 20,000 less than normal.

Douglass says fewer fans ... same Doak. "When Chief Osceola and Renegade run out and plant that spear, those fireworks will go off, this little one will get goosebumps all up and down her arms. It's an emotion, a family event. It'll be as close to the same as possible."

This is all part of a project to add new seating to the stadium that's expected to be finished by this time next year.

The Seminoles will kick off against Boston College at 7:30 Monday night.