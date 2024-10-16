FAMU's presidential search firm decision delayed

The selection of a firm to find Florida A&M University's next permanent president has been delayed.

Not enough FAMU trustees showed up to a special board meeting on Wednesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I told you that a search firm would be selected Wednesday to find Florida A&M's next president.

That did not happen.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Here's why that didn't happen and where the process stands.

The FAMU Board of Trustees needs at least seven of its 13 members present to make decisions — but not enough trustees showed up.

Only six members were on the call which lasted about six minutes.

I reached out to those who weren't on the call.

Belvin Perry Jr. was excused ahead of time.

Deveron Gibbons says he had a conflict.

Dr. Jamal Brown says his cell service dropped.

I did not hear back from Melvin Lawson, Michael White or Nicole Washington.

Chair of the Board Kristin Harper says it's not a good look for FAMU.

"It's extremely disappointing that today was scheduled as the time when the board was available and there is not a quorum to be able to move forward with this action item."

Representatives from several search firms were on the call to take questions from the board.

No questions were asked — and the firm reps had no comment.

Wednesday's meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 10, but was moved due to Hurricane Milton.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a new special meeting has not been scheduled.

The next regular meeting is on Dec. 5.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

