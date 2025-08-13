FAMU'S new housing complex brings students feedback to life

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University opened Venom Landing, a new residential facility, which is just one part of a multi-million dollar project to give more access to housing on campus.



On August 12th, FAMU held a ribbon-cutting to unveil its newest addition to student housing.

Venom Landing is a 700-bed state-of-the-art facility.

Watch the video to learn how students got to be a part of the process and details on the next phase of the project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Incoming rattlers have a new burrow to call home this coming school year. Florida A&M University has just unveiled their newest housing facility, Venom Landing that'll welcome students next week.

This 700-bed state-of-the-art facility has space for community buildings, study rooms, tutorial centers, computer labs, and a gaming center. Each room houses 2 students that'll have swipe access to the room and its own bathroom.

Housing says that they took feedback from the students about what amenities they wanted to see with this new residential facility.

"One of the places that we really did that was in the furnishing," explained Herb Johnson, Director of University Housing. "Versus what we feel like students have wanted, or what we've done in the past, we wanted them to take a look at it and say, 'okay, this is the type of bed that we want, these are the type of closets that we want,' just so it would be more comfortable for them. That's the particular place that we were looking to the students for, was the furnishing of the building."

Venom Landing can be found on the corner of Osceola St and South MLK Jr Blvd.

Venom Landing is Phase 2 in a 3-phase multi-million dollar housing project, Phase One being the FAMU Towers. Due to the completion of this phase, FAMU can now house around 3,400 students on campus.

The next phase includes a residential facility for the Gibbs Honors College and an 800-bed apartment-style complex. They hope with that expansion, they can house around 4,400 students on campus.

This coming semester, university housing will be welcoming 3,200 students to their housing facilities, which is a record for the university.

