FAMU students remix a classroom into a real-world music studio

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What started as a typical classroom at FAMU is now a creative hub where music students write, record, and perform their own original work.



A new studio space gives FAMU students hands-on training in music production and performance.

The “Rattler Desk” concert series offers a student-run twist on NPR’s “Tiny Desk.”

Watch the video below to see how faculty and students say the space helps turn passion into profession.

FAMU Students Remix the Classroom Into a Real-World Music Studio

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Florida A&M University, what used to be a typical classroom is now packed with speakers, lights, and recording gear.

The university’s music industry program recently unveiled a brand-new studio space designed to give students real-world experience in music production, sound engineering, and performance. Darryl Tookes, Director of The Julian 'Cannonball' & Nat Adderley Music Institute, told me about the importance of this space to student success.

Tookes said, "I've got to make sure that they are strong, that they are grounded, and that they still can say yes when the phone rings, because the phone will ring...Only good can come from it. You learn, you grow, and you help to get your stuff out there."

Helping with that growth is The Rattler Desk, FAMU’s own take on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concerts, giving students a platform to perform and produce original content.

Joseph Daniels, a fourth year music industry scholar and FAMU student, said, "I've been a musician my whole life. Music is my passion. It's what i wake up thinking about. It's what I go to sleep thinking about and knowing that there are actually people here at this school that care about that, they care about you as an artist, they care about your creative space and what you want to do."

With live sessions, hands-on learning, and a community built around creativity, FAMU's music industry program is giving students more than just a classroom. It's giving them a stage.

