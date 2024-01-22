FAMU search committee narrows down football coaching search to five candidates

FAMU's next football coach has been narrowed down to five candidates by the FAMU search committee.

All five will interview with university leaders this week. FAMU wants to make a hire before National Signing Day Feb. 7.

Watch now to hear from one of the members of the search committee describe what he values in a head coach candidate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just a handful of candidates for one of the highest-profile jobs on the highest of seven hills.

I'm Alberto Camargo in College Town.

After weeks of rumors, backlash and re-evaluating, the ongoing search for FAMU's next football coach is close to over.

I met with someone close to that search to find out where it stands and why timing is so important.

A FAMU search committee is recommending five candidates to FAMU leadership for the next head football coach.

While their names remain a secret, it's no secret that members of the search committee like Curtis Taylor, wanted someone already familiar with FAMU.

Success on the field is preferred, as well.

"Somebody that has won the SWAC championship before or been there. Someone that's been there or won the Celebration Bowl before."

The five candidates were vetted by Renaissance Search and Consulting — a private search firm hired by FAMU.

The firm's Vice President of Athletics — Adam Gordon — says four of the five recommended names have already won a SWAC title.

FAMU student David Smith says a proven winner is good, but not the most important quality.

"If there's someone already in that position on the team as well, I think we should move them up, because they already have that experience with the players we have now."

FAMU had said it wants a head coach in place before National Signing Day on Feb. 7.

Taylor says FAMU is better off in recruiting to have its coach well before then.

"We need to have somebody at the helm, identify the head football coach so the players know, OK that's going to be the head coach, yeah I want to play at FAMU."

FAMU tells me each candidate will interview with President Dr. Larry Robinson and Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes this week.

I'll be keeping a close eye on the coaching search as it continues and I'll be keeping you updated.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

