FAMU remains in the top 100 public universities, according to U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings.

FAMU was ranked the best public HBCU for the seventh straight year.

Watch the video below to see what university Provost Allyson Watson had to say about the new rankings.

FAMU Ranked Among Top 100 Public Universities by U.S. News & World Report

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida A&M University is once again being recognized on the national stage.

U.S. News & World Report ranked FAMU among the Top 100 public universities, and they're once again the highest-ranked public HBCU in the country.

The university also ranked 22nd for social mobility.

That's how well colleges help students from lower-income backgrounds earn their degrees.

FAMU Provost Allyson Watson said, “Repetition is the best level of excellence, and so seven years in a row speaks to the commitment we have at the university to bring the very best in academic programming, student success, and excellence to our students. So I’m elated, ecstatic, all the things I’m sure other ranking universities feel.”

The report also showed some declines. FAMU dropped 11 spots among public universities, now ranked 92nd and fell to 169 among all schools nationwide.

Provost Watson says there are areas where FAMU can do better.

"Telling our story better will really make a difference in the future and making sure that our students have the experience to graduate in four years or less and get into their career trajectory,” added FAMU Provost Allyson Watson.

The university says national rankings like this help validate the work happening on campus and give FAMU more visibility across the country.

Provost Watson said, “Nationally, the light is shining on the highest of seven hills, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and we’re gonna continue to keep striking for excellence.”

University leaders say the rankings are a chance to celebrate but also a challenge to keep improving.

