FAMU presidential candidate Gerald Hector meets with community as presidential salary range is revealed

FAMU presidential finalist Gerald Hector met with the community Tuesday as a potential salary range for the job was revealed.

FAMU will host two more finalists before trustees nominate one Friday.

Watch now to find out what alumni and students liked about Hector.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Gerald Hector made his case Tuesday to be the 13th president of Florida A&M University, new details have emerged about the next steps in the process.

"As I look at the challenges that this university has before it right now, its not an academic challenge. We have a financial and operational challenge."

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Learning some new details about the presidential process — and how Hector pitched himself to the FAMU community.

The FAMU presidential search committee approved a salary range of $630,000-$750,000 for the new president Tuesday.

It's a range that still needs full board approval at their Friday meeting — which is also where the Board of Trustees will nominate a president.

While there's still two more candidates to go, Tuesday we heard from Gerald Hector.

Speaking about FAMU's financial situation, Hector says he will prioritize diversifying FAMU revenue — starting by activating its alumni base to give more.

"FAMU will not turn a corner unless its alumni come home."

Hector is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration at the University of Central Florida.

His decade-plus of higher-ed experience includes stints at two HBCUs, Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte, and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

In his Tuesday morning interview with the Board of Trustees, Hector focused in on FAMU's financial health and how he would make it part of his plan to revamp it.

"What I am interested in is moving FAMU from simply talking about the base and keeping the lights on, but moving FAMU to become a preeminent institution. Becoming a preeminent institution unlocks other resources that we don't necessarily partake in."

FAMU alum Clinton Byrd says he was impressed by Hector and his knowledge, but even more by Hector's self-awareness that he isn't an expert at everything.

"I think the financial piece is just as important as the academic piece. He's not going to be in the classroom, you have a provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs for that. So he's actually bringing all the constituents of the university together. And I think it's communication, he will relate well to our alumni."

I also spoke with Zayla Bryant, student body president and a university trustee on the search committee.

Bryant says she was most impressed with Hector's promise to audit the university's finances.

"Being a man from a financial background and bringing those efforts that energy and that investment back into our educational systems. His financial nicheness, I'll say, compared to the other candidates is something that makes him stand out on my end."

Wednesday we will hear from Marva Johnson, the candidate that has received the most pushback.

Last week I told you the FAMU community labeled her a political plant and called her unqualified.

The university has made the message clear, any protest must take place at the Will Packer Ampitheater.

A rally is planned for 9 a.m. Wed., led by local leaders, students, and alumni.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.