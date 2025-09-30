FAMU President Marva Johnson reaffirms the school's commitment to healthcare professions

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — On Tuesday, FAMU President Marva Johnson sent a letter reaffirming the school's commitment to healthcare professions. This comes after Florida State and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare announced earlier this month that they were partnering up to transform TMH into an academic health center.

The letter states that TMH and FSU issued a joint letter saying their "current partnerships with Florida A&M University and Tallahassee State College will continue, and opportunities for future expansion will be encouraged."

President Johnson said in part,

"At FAMU, we remain steadfast in our mission to prepare students for careers in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, public health, and allied health fields. Representation matters. The healthcare workforce of tomorrow must reflect the diversity of the communities it serves, and FAMU will continue to play a vital role in producing professionals who can reduce health disparities and deliver culturally competent care.....Together with FSU, TMH, and TSC, FAMU is helping build a stronger, more integrated pipeline of healthcare talent. Our shared vision emphasizes experiential learning, advanced training, and clear workforce pathways—opportunities that will both prepare our students for successful careers and strengthen the healthcare system that serves Tallahassee and beyond."



The Tallahassee City Commission will hold a special meeting tomorrow, October 1st at 9:00 a.m. at the City Commission Chambers, with the second on October 22nd.

Commissioners will receive a presentation from TMH and FSU regarding their Memorandum of Understanding to partner together to transform TMH into an academic health center.

The MOU discusses the new TMH Board and how it will be restructured to include FSU's new role, how FSU will take on all city assets, how daily operation and staffing will remain under TMH, how TMH will transition its brand to FSU Health, how FSU will sponsor new residency and fellowship programs at TMH, how TMH will maintain its existing charity-care policy, and more regarding the deal.

