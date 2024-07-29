FAMU NEWS: What to watch this week including interim president, men's basketball coach contract

Dr. Timothy Beard is set to be appointed interim president of FAMU by the Board of Trustees Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Direct Support Organizations/Athletics Committee will meet with the delayed contract for men's basketball coach Patrick Crarey II on the agenda.

Click or tap here for links to each of the FAMU meetings Tuesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We're getting closer to an interim leader taking over at FAMU — while the school's men's basketball coach is all but settled.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter at Florida A&M University.

I'm keeping an eye on this week on the highest of seven hills.

Dr. Timothy Beard is set to be appointed as FAMU interim president.

I took a look at his contract.

Beard will not be considered for the permanent role.

That much is clear in the fine print.

Beard will serve as the interim for 12 months or until FAMU finds its 13th president.

He will return to the hill after nine years as president of Pasco-Hernando State College and more than 20 years associated with FAMU.

"It's most definitely going to help, because he's going to know all the ins and outs with FAM, all the little things, how to connect with people."

Student Khalil Orsborn says he's glad to hear that Beard is a Rattler himself.

"Everyone wants a president or needs a president who they can talk to or connect to."

Amore Howard says Beard has a lot to live up to following Dr. Larry Robinson.

"We saw Larry all the time, he was at Set Fridays, he'd be at "Caf" for fried chicken, he was one of us without being one of us. So I liked that, and I hope the next president does the same thing."

Once the Board of Trustees approve the contract, Beard's first day as interim president will be Mon., Aug. 5.

Beard's appointment is still subject to final confirmation by the Board of Governors at its next meeting in September.

On the court, it's been more than a month since trustees delayed the approval of Patrick Crarey II's contract as men's basketball coach.

I told you that Crarey has been working on a volunteer basis since being named coach in April.

The Direct Support Organizations and Athletics Committee will discuss his contract Tuesday.

It's already on the agenda for approval for next week's FAMU retreat in Orlando.

I'll bring you more coverage Tuesday — but if you'd like to watch the meetings yourself, the board of trustees will meet at 1:30 in the afternoon over Zoom.

I've got a link to the meeting on web story at WTXL dot TV.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

