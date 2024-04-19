Watch Now
FAMU introduces new men's basketball head coach Patrick Crarey II

Crarey's previous experience includes a junior college national championship
Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 20:20:58-04
  • Florida A&M introduced Patrick Crarey II as it's 15th head coach of men's basketball Thursday.
  • Crarey comes from a career at the junior college level that included a national championship.
  • Watch now to hear the principles Crarey will use to build his team at FAMU.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Alberto camargo in College Town where Florida A&M men's basketball is looking to turn the corner with someone new calling the shots.

FAMU introduced its new head coach to the fans Thursday.

Coach Patrick Crarey II joins a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2007.

Crarey's track record includes a national championship at the junior college level.

Crarey says he expects to win at FAMU.

"Our program will be real, intentional and authentic. I'm here to win, and if i didn't see that possible i would not be here. Fangs up."

Crarey's first order of business is finalizing a roster before the end of April when the transfer portal closes.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

